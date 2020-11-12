UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraina.ru Says YouTube Resumed Access To Documentary About Downed Flight MH17

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:39 PM

Ukraina.ru Says YouTube Resumed Access to Documentary About Downed Flight MH17

YouTube has resumed access to an investigative documentary about the downed Flight MH17 produced by Ukrainian journalist Andrey Laktionov, the Ukraina.ru website, a part of the Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, that uploaded the film, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) YouTube has resumed access to an investigative documentary about the downed Flight MH17 produced by Ukrainian journalist Andrey Laktionov, the Ukraina.ru website, a part of the Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, that uploaded the film, said on Thursday.

The documentary was earlier uploaded to Ukraina.ru's YouTube channel to make it available on Tuesday, two days ahead of resumption of hearing on the case of Flight MH17 crash at the Schiphol Judicial Complex in the Netherlands. The documentary, which focused on the possible involvement of the Ukrainian air force in the plane crash, was allegedly handed over to Ukraina.ru by Laktionov's friends after his death on June 12. YouTube said that the movie violated its guidelines and removed it before the premiere.

"The investigative film on the crash of MH-17 has been returned on YouTube channel of the Ukraina.ru less than 24 hours before the premiere, which was planned for 7 p.m. (16:00 GMT), November 12. The video hosting has reacted to the resentment of the leading Russian media and official appeal of [Russian media watchdog] Roskomnadzor," Ukraina.

ru said.

The media outlet added that YouTube had put age restriction on the film, so only users over 18 will be able to watch it.

At the moment, YouTube has classified the documentary as likely to be "inappropriate or offensive" to some viewers.

The documentary focused on the death of MH17 Ukrainian pilot Vladislav Voloshin, who was suspected of involvement in the incident and is said to have taken his own life. According to the movie, the circumstances of his death remain unknown as the pilot's body was quickly cremated and the case was officially closed by the Ukrainian authorities.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was downed on July 17, 2014 in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board died.

The Dutch-led Joint Investigative Team (JIT), which is looking into the case, believes that the Boeing was shot down with a weapon belonging to a Russian military unit. Russia said that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile that hit the plane belonged to Ukraine and was launched from the territory controlled by Kiev.

Related Topics

Hearing Film And Movies Ukraine Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kiev Netherlands June July November YouTube Media All From Weapon P

Recent Stories

Helicopter Crash in Egypt's Sinai Kills 6 US Peace ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses Lithuania, Poland of Finan ..

2 minutes ago

Calvey's Release From House Arrest Sends Positive ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court sets aside SECP's decision of fo ..

2 minutes ago

Sind PDMA delegation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarte ..

4 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep GB elections: MNA Munawara

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.