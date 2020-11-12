Ukraina.ru Says YouTube Resumed Access to Documentary About Downed Flight MH17

YouTube has resumed access to an investigative documentary about the downed Flight MH17 produced by Ukrainian journalist Andrey Laktionov, the Ukraina.ru website, a part of the Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, that uploaded the film, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) YouTube has resumed access to an investigative documentary about the downed Flight MH17 produced by Ukrainian journalist Andrey Laktionov, the Ukraina.ru website, a part of the Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, that uploaded the film, said on Thursday.

The documentary was earlier uploaded to Ukraina.ru's YouTube channel to make it available on Tuesday, two days ahead of resumption of hearing on the case of Flight MH17 crash at the Schiphol Judicial Complex in the Netherlands. The documentary, which focused on the possible involvement of the Ukrainian air force in the plane crash, was allegedly handed over to Ukraina.ru by Laktionov's friends after his death on June 12. YouTube said that the movie violated its guidelines and removed it before the premiere.

"The investigative film on the crash of MH-17 has been returned on YouTube channel of the Ukraina.ru less than 24 hours before the premiere, which was planned for 7 p.m. (16:00 GMT), November 12. The video hosting has reacted to the resentment of the leading Russian media and official appeal of [Russian media watchdog] Roskomnadzor," Ukraina.

ru said.

The media outlet added that YouTube had put age restriction on the film, so only users over 18 will be able to watch it.

At the moment, YouTube has classified the documentary as likely to be "inappropriate or offensive" to some viewers.

The documentary focused on the death of MH17 Ukrainian pilot Vladislav Voloshin, who was suspected of involvement in the incident and is said to have taken his own life. According to the movie, the circumstances of his death remain unknown as the pilot's body was quickly cremated and the case was officially closed by the Ukrainian authorities.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was downed on July 17, 2014 in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board died.

The Dutch-led Joint Investigative Team (JIT), which is looking into the case, believes that the Boeing was shot down with a weapon belonging to a Russian military unit. Russia said that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile that hit the plane belonged to Ukraine and was launched from the territory controlled by Kiev.