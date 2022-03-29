Ukraine Abandons Its Plans to Return Crimea by Military Means - Russian Negotiator

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Ukraine's proposals on a system of security guarantees suggest that Kiev abandons its plans to return Crimea by military means, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said on Tuesday following the talks with Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Ukraine's proposals on a system of security guarantees suggest that Kiev abandons its plans to return Crimea by military means, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said on Tuesday following the talks with Ukraine.

"In order to implement the non-bloc non-nuclear status, the following is a list of guarantor states that guarantee the security of Ukraine. Security guarantees do not apply to the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol, that is, Ukraine abandons the desire to return Crimea, Sevastopol by military means and declares that this is possible only through negotiations.

Of course, this does not correspond in any way to our position, but Ukraine has formulated its own approach," Medinsky told the Russian Channel One broadcaster.

He added that security guarantees for Ukraine "do not apply to that part of Ukraine, which it calls certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

"Ukraine separately formulates what certain areas (of Donbas) are ... and Russia will formulate the way it understands it," Medinsky said.

He noted that Ukraine's proposals are constructive steps towards compromise and Russia will consider them.

