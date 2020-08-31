Ukraine Able to Produce Up to 40Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Per Year - Health Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies have the capability to manufacture some 30-40 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine, and Kiev is holding negotiations on the matter with international partners, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday.

Earlier in August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that Ukraine can organize mass production of a coronavirus vaccine upon its discovery.

"We are really considering this opportunity now [manufacturing vaccines]. We talked with our large pharmaceutical companies, which have the capacity to produce a vaccine. At full capacity, I think they could produce about 30-40 million doses per year," Stepanov told the Ukraina 24 tv channel.

The minister added that Ukrainian manufacturers have relevant certification to produce vaccines, while the talks with foreign companies on cooperation are already underway.