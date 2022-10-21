UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Able To Shoot Down Some Iranian Drones But System Still 'Wreaked Havoc' - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Iranian drones purportedly being provided to Russian forces are wreaking havoc despite a limited ability by Ukraine to shoot down some of the aerial systems, US Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"In terms of their effectiveness and the Ukrainians' ability to address them, it's our assessment that the Ukrainians have been pretty effective in terms of shooting a lot of those drones down," Ryder said during a press briefing. "That said, clearly they have wreaked havoc... it's a serious threat."

Iranian military personnel are now on the ground in Crimea assisting Russian personnel to operate the drones, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier on Thursday.

Both Russian and Iranian officials have denied US reports alleging the export of drones from Iran to Russia.

