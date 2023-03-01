UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Accuses NBC News Of Illegal Filming In Crimea - Minister Of Culture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Ukraine Accuses NBC News of Illegal Filming in Crimea - Minister of Culture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Ukraine is accusing NBC news of violating its law after the US broadcaster had its crew cross into Crimea from Russia, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Wednesday.

"Attending Crimea from the territory of Russia is a violation of the legislation of Ukraine, for which responsibility is provided - in particular, foreigners are also prohibited from entering for such actions. We are very much concerned about the tv plot of @NBCNews," the minister said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, NBC News broadcast a report from Crimea where its reporter traveled on train from Russia via the landmark bridge damaged by a blast last October and since repaired. The reporter interviewed local people on camera who turned out overwhelmingly in support of their 2014 accession to Russia.

The spokesman for Ukraine's foreign ministry said that Ukraine was investigating the circumstances of the NBC News reporter's visit to Crimea and that he might end up prohibited from entering Ukrainian territory.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Visit October TV From

Recent Stories

UAE government participates in digital economy wor ..

UAE government participates in digital economy working group within G20

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digita ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launch six digital b ..

16 minutes ago
 Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threa ..

Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threats

31 minutes ago
 UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space ..

UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space exploration era

31 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to sup ..

Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to support digital transformation ef ..

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 maj ..

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 major events in March

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.