Ukraine Accuses NBC News of Illegal Filming in Crimea - Minister of Culture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Ukraine is accusing NBC news of violating its law after the US broadcaster had its crew cross into Crimea from Russia, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Wednesday.

"Attending Crimea from the territory of Russia is a violation of the legislation of Ukraine, for which responsibility is provided - in particular, foreigners are also prohibited from entering for such actions. We are very much concerned about the tv plot of @NBCNews," the minister said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, NBC News broadcast a report from Crimea where its reporter traveled on train from Russia via the landmark bridge damaged by a blast last October and since repaired. The reporter interviewed local people on camera who turned out overwhelmingly in support of their 2014 accession to Russia.

The spokesman for Ukraine's foreign ministry said that Ukraine was investigating the circumstances of the NBC News reporter's visit to Crimea and that he might end up prohibited from entering Ukrainian territory.