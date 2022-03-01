Ukraine accuses Russia of air strikes on housing block, TV tower

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Russian air strikes hit a residential block in Kharkiv and the main tv tower in the capital Kyiv, Ukraine said on Tuesday, as Moscow stepped up attacks despite sanctions and warnings of a humanitarian crisis.

Eight people were reported killed in the strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, on day six of Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

Kharkiv officials said 10 more people had been killed by Russian shelling on a local government building, and 10 more were found alive under the rubble.

Ukrainian officials said the strike on the TV tower in Kiev killed five people, knocked out some state broadcasting but left the structure intact.

It came after Russia warned Kyiv residents living near security infrastructure to leave their homes.

"This is state terrorism on the part of Russia," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing Moscow of committing a "war crime".

Russia has denied targeting civilian infrastructure.

Visiting Estonia on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the bombardment of Kharkiv "absolutely sickening" and reminiscent of massacres of civilians in Sarajevo in the 1990s.

"It has that feel to me of an atrocity committed against a civilian centre," he said.

An AFP reporter in Kharkiv, which is in northeast Ukraine near the Russian border, saw rescue workers carrying a body out of the government building.