Ukraine Accuses Russia Of 'war Crime' With Military Hospital Strike

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Ukraine accused Russia of committing a "war crime" during its weekend attack on the city of Kharkiv, as the US-backed ceasefire efforts continue to prove elusive.

Six strikes hit the northeastern border city overnight Saturday into Sunday, wounding personnel undergoing treatment at a military hospital and killing at least two people in a residential building, according to Ukrainian officials.

A spokesperson for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Dmytro Chubenko, confirmed two deaths and said another 30 people were wounded, including children.

According to the emergency medical services, the "massive attack" reduced one home to a fiery ruin and damaged other houses, office buildings, cars and garages.

The Ukrainian army said that a military hospital building and nearby residential buildings "were damaged by a Shahed drone".

"According to preliminary reports, there are casualties among the military personnel who were undergoing treatment at the medical centre," it added.

Kyiv does not typically reveal information on military casualties and did not say how many soldiers were wounded.

It accused Russia of having carried out a "war crime" and "violating the norms of international humanitarian law".

