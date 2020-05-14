Ukraine Acquired 360 Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles From US in 2018 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Ukraine purchased 360 Javeline anti-tank missiles from the United States in 2018, US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper told reporters on Thursday.

"If one looks historically, recent history going back to 2014, the United States has committed well over $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, and that's in response to Russia's aggressive actions," Cooper said. "This includes enhanced defense capabilities for Ukraine not only to monitor, but actually also to secure their sovereign borders, deploy they forces more safely, effectively, and also make progress toward interoperability with NATO member states. Now, for example, you mentioned recent sales or acquisitions Ukraine now has acquired 360 Javeline missiles. Those were purchased in [20]18."

Cooper explained the sale of Javelin missiles was completed in 2019 by employing a combination of national funds and the US Foreign Military Financing program.

"We also delivered two former coast guard island class cutter patrol boats to the Ukrainian Navy last year," Cooper said.

In addition, Cooper said the United States anticipated delivering three additional island class patrol boats to Ukraine in 2021.

The United States has consistently provided Javelin missiles to Ukraine in recent years as part of Washington's military aid to Kiev.

In February, US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch said the United States had provided more than $850 million in security aid to Ukraine since 2014.

Russia has repeatedly denied engaging in aggressive actions in Ukraine and warned against supplying weapons to Kiev, saying it would result in the escalation of the military conflict in that country's eastern Donbas region - a position that has also been supported by a number of European officials.