Ukraine Admits Losing 'More Than Dozens' of Soldiers in Zaporizhzhia Offensive - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukraine's armed forces have conceded significant losses in manpower and military hardware as they struggle to regain the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region, The Economist reported on Monday.

The British daily quoted a military source as saying that "more than dozens" of Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in full-frontal fighting along the Orikhiv-Tokmak axis in the south.

Progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia is "less encouraging" than in other operations further south and west, The Economist reported, with Ukrainians taking major losses in armor and personnel in an effort to breach Russian fortifications and overcome electronic warfare systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces had finally launched their much-touted counteroffensive, throwing strategic reserves into the fray. He said the Ukrainians had so far failed in all battlefields.

Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Monday that Ukrainian troops took control over the villages of Neskuchne and Makarivka in the Vremivka ledge and that Russian armed forces had launched a counteroffensive.