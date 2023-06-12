UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Admits Losing 'More Than Dozens' Of Soldiers In Zaporizhzhia Offensive - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Ukraine Admits Losing 'More Than Dozens' of Soldiers in Zaporizhzhia Offensive - Reports

Ukraine's armed forces have conceded significant losses in manpower and military hardware as they struggle to regain the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region, The Economist reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukraine's armed forces have conceded significant losses in manpower and military hardware as they struggle to regain the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region, The Economist reported on Monday.

The British daily quoted a military source as saying that "more than dozens" of Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in full-frontal fighting along the Orikhiv-Tokmak axis in the south.

Progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia is "less encouraging" than in other operations further south and west, The Economist reported, with Ukrainians taking major losses in armor and personnel in an effort to breach Russian fortifications and overcome electronic warfare systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces had finally launched their much-touted counteroffensive, throwing strategic reserves into the fray. He said the Ukrainians had so far failed in all battlefields.

Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Monday that Ukrainian troops took control over the villages of Neskuchne and Makarivka in the Vremivka ledge and that Russian armed forces had launched a counteroffensive.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Bill Moving Victory Day ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Bill Moving Victory Day Celebration From May 9 to May ..

17 seconds ago
 Large Number of Fish Die on Texas Coast Due to Low ..

Large Number of Fish Die on Texas Coast Due to Low Dissolved Oxygen - State Agen ..

18 seconds ago
 Courts approve Imran Khan's bails in nine cases

Courts approve Imran Khan's bails in nine cases

20 seconds ago
 Imran Khan gets 14-day protective bail in corrupti ..

Imran Khan gets 14-day protective bail in corruption case

22 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Complaints Cell, inspects se ..

2 minutes ago
 PMD forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain in coming ..

PMD forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain in coming days

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.