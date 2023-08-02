Open Menu

Ukraine Again Tries To Attack Russian Navy Ship With Drone Boat - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Ukraine Again Tries to Attack Russian Navy Ship With Drone Boat - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ukraine once again tried to attack a ship of Russia's navy in the southwestern part of the Black Sea overnight using a drone boat, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Overnight, using a drone boat, the Kiev regime once again tried to attack a ship of Russia's navy that was escorting a civil transport ship in the southwestern part of the Black Sea.

The crew of the Russian ship demonstrated professionalism, detected a Ukrainian boat in a timely manner and destroyed it," the ministry stated.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Russia Kiev

