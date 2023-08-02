Ukraine Again Tries to Attack Russian Navy Ship With Drone Boat - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ukraine once again tried to attack a ship of Russia's navy in the southwestern part of the Black Sea overnight using a drone boat, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Overnight, using a drone boat, the Kiev regime once again tried to attack a ship of Russia's navy that was escorting a civil transport ship in the southwestern part of the Black Sea.

The crew of the Russian ship demonstrated professionalism, detected a Ukrainian boat in a timely manner and destroyed it," the ministry stated.