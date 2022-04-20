Ukraine Agrees to UN Proposal on Orthodox Easter Ceasefire - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine agrees to United Nation's proposal to cease hostilities during the Orthodox Easter celebrations this week, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022)

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in Ukraine beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Orthodox Easter Sunday, and appealed to the sides of the conflict to "open a window for dialogue and peace.

"Ukraine has always been and remains committed to resolving the conflict in a peaceful and diplomatic way. We also reaffirmed our agreement to the proposals for a humanitarian truce presented by UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths' during his visit to Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it will be possible to evacuate civilians from high-risk areas during a ceasefure.