Ukraine Agrees To UN Proposal On Orthodox Easter Ceasefire - Foreign Ministry

Published April 20, 2022

Ukraine agrees to United Nation's proposal to cease hostilities during the Orthodox Easter celebrations this week, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Ukraine agrees to United Nation's proposal to cease hostilities during the Orthodox Easter celebrations this week, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in Ukraine beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Orthodox Easter Sunday, and appealed to the sides of the conflict to "open a window for dialogue and peace.

"

"Ukraine has always been and remains committed to resolving the conflict in a peaceful and diplomatic way. We also reaffirmed our agreement to the proposals for a humanitarian truce presented by UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths' during his visit to Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it will be possible to evacuate civilians from high-risk areas during a ceasefure.

