UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Aid Package Includes 50 Bradley Vehicles With 500 Tow Anti-Tank Missiles -Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Ukraine Aid Package Includes 50 Bradley Vehicles With 500 Tow Anti-Tank Missiles -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The new military assistance package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition, among other items, the US Defense Department said on Friday.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the new package totals $3.75 billion and includes $225 million for Ukrainian military modernization and $682 million for US allies and partners on NATO's eastern flank in Europe

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Europe Vehicles Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

16 minutes ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

38 minutes ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

39 minutes ago
 UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Cea ..

UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Ceasefire Order - Spokesperson

39 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With ..

White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With Congress, Sees No Risks to US ..

39 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED10 bn in weeklong real estat ..

Dubai records over AED10 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.