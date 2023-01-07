Ukraine Aid Package Includes 50 Bradley Vehicles With 500 Tow Anti-Tank Missiles -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The new military assistance package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition, among other items, the US Defense Department said on Friday.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the new package totals $3.75 billion and includes $225 million for Ukrainian military modernization and $682 million for US allies and partners on NATO's eastern flank in Europe.