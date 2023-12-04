Open Menu

Ukraine Aid To Run Out By Year's End, White House Warns

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Ukraine aid to run out by year's end, White House warns

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The White House budget chief warned the US Congress on Monday that failure to agree fresh funds for Ukraine by the end of the year, would "kneecap" Kyiv on the battlefield.

In a letter to the House Speaker, the director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young said time was rapidly running out to support Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.

"I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine," Young wrote.

"Cutting off the flow of US weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield," she added.

President Joe Biden asked Congress in October to approve $106 billion in national security funding, including support for Ukraine and for Israel's war against Hamas.

