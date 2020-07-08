Ukraine Aid Whistleblower Vindman Retiring From Army Over Backlash From Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Ukraine aid whistleblower Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman announced in a statement on Wednesday that he is retiring from the US Army.

Vindman, a former National Security Council adviser, was removed from working in the White House in February after he testified against Trump in the impeachment inquiry related to a controversial decision to freeze aid to Ukraine.

"Today I officially requested retirement from the US Army, an organization I love," Vindman said via Twitter.

Vindman decided to retire because he felt his future in the Army would be limited due to political retaliation from Trump and his allies, CNN reported citing his lawyer.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had approved Vindman for a promotion to Colonel earlier this week and the list was going to be sent to the White House later this week, US media reported citing a senior defense official.

Vindman during his impeachment testimony said he personally heard the phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He described Trump's request during the call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden for corruption as "improper."

Trump also fired another witness in the House impeachment inquiry - US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.