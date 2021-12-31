Ukraine aims to become self-sufficient in Uranium for nuclear energy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Ukrainian cabinet has set a target to make the country self-sufficient in uranium for the needs of its nuclear power plants after 2026, the government said Wednesday.

According to a document published on the government website, under a national economic program for the development of the nuclear-industrial complex adopted by the cabinet earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine will invest 334.2 million U.S. Dollars within the next five years in the development of uranium production.

Ukraine's nuclear power plants need 2,200-2,400 tonnes of uranium per year, and now the country covers about 40 percent of its needs, importing the rest from abroad, said the document.

The uranium output in the country will reach 995 tonnes in 2022, it added.

The explanatory note to the document says Ukraine will increase its uranium output mainly by developing two new deposits in central Ukraine, and by upgrading uranium processing facilities.

Currently, 15 reactors in four nuclear power plants are functioning in Ukraine. They produced 51.2 percent of the country's electricity in 2020.