Ukraine Aims to Carry Out Provocation in Donbas - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Ukraine is clearly going for provocations in Donbas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, commenting on reports about Kiev using the US Javelin missile system.

"I have not heard this news, have not seen any messages.

But in principle, in recent weeks, months we have seen such rhetoric of Ukrainian authorities. Military officials' rhetoric is especially overly inflamed and dangerous. This apparently reflects a desire to carry out a provocation," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib.

In this regard, Lavrov has also expressed concern over Berlin and Paris stubbornness regarding Kiev's non-implantation of Minsk agreements.