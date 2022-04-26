Ukraine Aims to Drag Moldova, Transnistria Into Conflict - Source

Ukraine aims to drag Moldova and unrecognized Transnistria into a conflict, a Transnistrian government source told reporters, adding that recent shelling and terrorist attacks prove it

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Ukraine aims to drag Moldova and unrecognized Transnistria into a conflict, a Transnistrian government source told reporters, adding that recent shelling and terrorist attacks prove it.

"Obviously, Kiev, by its actions, seeks to draw Moldova and Transnistria into the conflict that flared up in Ukraine through its fault," the source said.

The source also said that three people who arrived from Ukraine have committed "a terrorist attack" against the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol, adding that the incident did not lead to any casualties.