UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Aims To Host 2021 Normandy Summit, Expects Macron Visit - President's Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 04:05 PM

Ukraine Aims to Host 2021 Normandy Summit, Expects Macron Visit - President's Office

Ukraine intends to host the next Normandy format summit this year, bringing together the leaders of Russia, Germany and France alongside the Ukrainian president, to resolve the conflict in the country's east, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said in a thinkpiece published Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Ukraine intends to host the next Normandy format summit this year, bringing together the leaders of Russia, Germany and France alongside the Ukrainian president, to resolve the conflict in the country's east, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said in a thinkpiece published Saturday.

"In 2021, we aim to host the next Normandy format summit. Its strategic task will be to discuss the key issue of establishing peace in Donbas on Ukrainian terms," Zhovkva wrote in the Zerkalo Nedeli publication.

Outlining the Ukrainian presidency's 2021 foreign policy objectives, Zhovkva said that Kiev will continue to rely on support from its partners in Germany and France.

The official also stated that Kiev was preparing for a standalone official visit from French President Emmanuel Macron in the first half of the year.

"We will continue Ukrainian-French cooperation in the political and economic spheres. In the first half of 2021, we are preparing for meaningful negotiations at the highest level during the official visit of French president Macron to Ukraine, during which we will also launch a number of new economic projects," Zhovkva wrote.

Another foreign policy arena that Kiev will focus on is garnering support from Berlin and Paris for the recently-launched Crimean Platform pressure group.

"Last year, the Crimea issue was returned to the international agenda. This means that in 2021, we must focus on meaningful work. The results of the summit of the leaders of the partner states in support of the international format of the Crimean platform, which we are preparing to hold in Ukraine in the summer of 2021, will be important," the official wrote.

The last Normandy summit was held in Paris in 2019 and resulted in the imposition of a ceasefire between Ukrainian forces on one side and forces loyal to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics on the other. A series of prisoner swaps have helped build confidence between the two sides but progress on a resolution has largely halted.

Related Topics

Resolution Prisoner Ukraine Russia France Visit Germany Paris Berlin Progress Luhansk Donetsk Kiev 2019 From

Recent Stories

Five more corona patients die in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Federal Capital records 132 fresh corona cases: NC ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani-American doctor erases cancer patients' ..

2 minutes ago

Date for provision of "goseplure ropes" on subsidi ..

2 minutes ago

Niger presidential tip Bazoum takes lead for runof ..

10 minutes ago

791 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.