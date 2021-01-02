Ukraine intends to host the next Normandy format summit this year, bringing together the leaders of Russia, Germany and France alongside the Ukrainian president, to resolve the conflict in the country's east, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said in a thinkpiece published Saturday

"In 2021, we aim to host the next Normandy format summit. Its strategic task will be to discuss the key issue of establishing peace in Donbas on Ukrainian terms," Zhovkva wrote in the Zerkalo Nedeli publication.

Outlining the Ukrainian presidency's 2021 foreign policy objectives, Zhovkva said that Kiev will continue to rely on support from its partners in Germany and France.

The official also stated that Kiev was preparing for a standalone official visit from French President Emmanuel Macron in the first half of the year.

"We will continue Ukrainian-French cooperation in the political and economic spheres. In the first half of 2021, we are preparing for meaningful negotiations at the highest level during the official visit of French president Macron to Ukraine, during which we will also launch a number of new economic projects," Zhovkva wrote.

Another foreign policy arena that Kiev will focus on is garnering support from Berlin and Paris for the recently-launched Crimean Platform pressure group.

"Last year, the Crimea issue was returned to the international agenda. This means that in 2021, we must focus on meaningful work. The results of the summit of the leaders of the partner states in support of the international format of the Crimean platform, which we are preparing to hold in Ukraine in the summer of 2021, will be important," the official wrote.

The last Normandy summit was held in Paris in 2019 and resulted in the imposition of a ceasefire between Ukrainian forces on one side and forces loyal to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics on the other. A series of prisoner swaps have helped build confidence between the two sides but progress on a resolution has largely halted.