Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:16 PM

Ukraine Allocates $800,000 to Strengthen Border With Belarus - Economy Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Kiev has allocated almost $800,000 for the strengthening and modernization of the state border facilities, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy said earlier he could not rule out the declaration of a state of emergency on the border with Belarus if the migrant situation worsens.

"The government has allocated 21 million hryvnia ($797,000) to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for the infrastructural development of the state border in order to strengthen the country's defense capability. The corresponding decision was made on November 15 at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The funds from the reserve fund of the state budget will be spent on the purchase of materials for the production of barbed wire used to strengthen the Ukrainian border with Belarus, the ministry added.

For the past months, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving at the EU border with Belarus, and accused Minsk of using the migration crisis at the border as a "hybrid weapon" to retaliate for the EU sanctions imposed over alleged violations of human rights in Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied the accusations, but said that his country would not prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU as it had neither money nor resources due to the sanctions.

Ukraine Interior Minister Budget Minsk Kiev Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Money November Border From Government Cabinet Million Weapon

