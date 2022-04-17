Ukraine Allows Online Marriages During Martial Law - Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) The Ukrainian authorities have simplified marriage procedures during martial law, enabling citizens to simply submit the application online and hold the ceremony via teleconference the same day, Deputy Minister of Justice Valeria Kolomiets said on Sunday.

"Today's circumstances mean that in some cases people cannot wait ... That's why filing and formalizing a marriage can now be done in a day. People who have expressed their desire can get married within one day", Kolomiets said in a statement published on the government portal.

Ukrainians can now register a marriage at any civil registry on the territories with no active hostilities.

Marriages can also be formalized by police officers or the military in the absence of civil registry workers, which is particularly relevant to women and men on duty. These groups of people can give a marriage notice application to their commanding officer, specifying that they want to hold a remote ceremony. A couple can thus be separated by hundreds of miles and still get married via Zoom.

Ukraine has been under martial law since the start of the Russian special military operation on February 24.