UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Allows Release Of Trump-Zelenskyy Phone Call Transcript, Trump Says

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:40 AM

Ukraine Allows Release of Trump-Zelenskyy Phone Call Transcript, Trump Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Kiev has given the green light to the release of the transcript of a controversial July phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump has announced.

"Secretary of State Pompeo received permission from Ukraine Government to release the transcript of the telephone call I had with their President. They don't know either what the big deal is. A total Witch Hunt Scam by the Democrats!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Last week, US media reported that a government whistle-blower filed a complaint after Trump, during a July phone call, allegedly pressed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden for possible corruption.

Lawmakers have demanded that the Trump administration provide more information about the call.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he had authorized the release of the full transcript of his phone call with Zelenskyy and denied any wrongdoing.

Rumors surrounding the phone call have prompted fresh calls for Trump's impeachment, with many Democratic lawmakers calling the conversation an attempt to get Ukraine to interfere in the upcoming US presidential election, in which Biden is widely regarded as a top contender for the Democratic nomination.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine Twitter Trump Kiev July Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

3 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.