Ukraine Allows Release of Trump-Zelenskyy Phone Call Transcript, Trump Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Kiev has given the green light to the release of the transcript of a controversial July phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump has announced.

"Secretary of State Pompeo received permission from Ukraine Government to release the transcript of the telephone call I had with their President. They don't know either what the big deal is. A total Witch Hunt Scam by the Democrats!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Last week, US media reported that a government whistle-blower filed a complaint after Trump, during a July phone call, allegedly pressed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden for possible corruption.

Lawmakers have demanded that the Trump administration provide more information about the call.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he had authorized the release of the full transcript of his phone call with Zelenskyy and denied any wrongdoing.

Rumors surrounding the phone call have prompted fresh calls for Trump's impeachment, with many Democratic lawmakers calling the conversation an attempt to get Ukraine to interfere in the upcoming US presidential election, in which Biden is widely regarded as a top contender for the Democratic nomination.