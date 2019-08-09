Ukraine Allows Russian Plane to Bypass Thunderstorm Via Its Airspace

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) A plane of the Russian airline Globus, which was heading from the Italian city of Bari to Moscow, received permission to enter the Ukrainian airspace in order to bypass a thunderstorm, Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) said.

Ukraine has closed its sky for Russian passenger and cargo aircraft since October 25, 2015. Russia also introduced reciprocal measures against Ukrainian airlines. The ban will remain in force until Ukraine cancels its ruling on Russian airlines.

"On August 7, 2019, a pilot of an aircraft belonging to the Russian airline Globus on a flight from the city of Bari (Italy) to Moscow (Russia), in order to bypass a thunderstorm received permission to use the Ukrainian airspace from the Ukrainian Aerocenter in the area of responsibility of the Lviv District Dispatch center," UkSATSE wrote in a statement released on Facebook.

The company's employees were guided by Ukrainian aviation laws which adhered to the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the statement added.