Ukraine Already Lost Half of Military - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Ukraine has already lost half of its military during Russia's special military operation, or more than 100,000 people, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"At the initial stage, the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to about 201,000-202,000 people.

During this time, there are more than 100,000 casualties. At the same time, 61,207 people were killed and 49,368 people were wounded," Shoigu said, adding that they lost "half of their armed forces."