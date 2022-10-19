Ukraine Already Receiving BMP-1 Combat Vehicles From Greece - Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Greece has started transferring BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Greece has started transferring BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

"It is very important that the long-awaited shipment of armored infantry vehicles BMP-1 from Greece for Ukraine has already begun. Soon they will arrive to our army and instantly strengthen the combat and defense capability of our country," Kuleba said during a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

In May, the Greek defense ministry said that Athens would supply Russian-made BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine in exchange for German Marders. Initially, the deal reportedly included about 122 units of BMP-1.

However, in June, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Athens will deliver a "relatively small" number of armored military equipment. On September 16, the Greek defense ministry said that Greece would send 40 armored infantry fighting vehicles BMP-1 to Ukraine, receiving in return the same number of German armored vehicles.

Greek media criticized the exchange deal, noting that Germany would provide Greece with old armored vehicles, discontinued and without ammunition, instead of fully-equipped Russian-made BMP-1s. Germany reportedly offered almost unarmed Marders of the same age as the BMP-1s, the production of which has long stopped, and there is not enough ammunition for them.