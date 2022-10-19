UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Already Receiving BMP-1 Combat Vehicles From Greece - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Ukraine Already Receiving BMP-1 Combat Vehicles From Greece - Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Greece has started transferring BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Greece has started transferring BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

"It is very important that the long-awaited shipment of armored infantry vehicles BMP-1 from Greece for Ukraine has already begun. Soon they will arrive to our army and instantly strengthen the combat and defense capability of our country," Kuleba said during a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

In May, the Greek defense ministry said that Athens would supply Russian-made BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine in exchange for German Marders. Initially, the deal reportedly included about 122 units of BMP-1.

However, in June, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Athens will deliver a "relatively small" number of armored military equipment. On September 16, the Greek defense ministry said that Greece would send 40 armored infantry fighting vehicles BMP-1 to Ukraine, receiving in return the same number of German armored vehicles.

Greek media criticized the exchange deal, noting that Germany would provide Greece with old armored vehicles, discontinued and without ammunition, instead of fully-equipped Russian-made BMP-1s. Germany reportedly offered almost unarmed Marders of the same age as the BMP-1s, the production of which has long stopped, and there is not enough ammunition for them.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Exchange Ukraine German Vehicles Germany Athens Same Greece May June September Media From

Recent Stories

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture ho ..

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture holds crop type mapping through ..

3 minutes ago
 Japanese Coast Guard Starts Operating UAVs for Pat ..

Japanese Coast Guard Starts Operating UAVs for Patrolling - Reports

3 minutes ago
 IAEA Completes Mission to Review Singapore's Regul ..

IAEA Completes Mission to Review Singapore's Regulatory Framework for Radiation ..

3 minutes ago
 Israel 'will not' supply weapons to Ukraine: defen ..

Israel 'will not' supply weapons to Ukraine: defence minister

6 minutes ago
 Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Master Paints score ..

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Master Paints score wins in Tennis Polo Cup

6 minutes ago
 UK Labour Party to Propose Fracking Ban, Reverse T ..

UK Labour Party to Propose Fracking Ban, Reverse Truss' Decision - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.