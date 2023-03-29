UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Already Using MiG-29 Fighters Handed Over By Slovakia - Parliament's Deputy Chair

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Ukraine Already Using MiG-29 Fighters Handed Over by Slovakia - Parliament's Deputy Chair

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Ukraine has started using MiG-29 jets sent by Slovakia, Olena Kondratiuk, the Ukrainian parliament's second deputy chair, said on Wednesday.

"The sky above Kharkiv is already guarded by four fighters handed over to Ukraine by Slovakia," Kondratiuk said in the Slovak National Council.

She also thanked Slovakia for humanitarian aid provided for Ukraine.

On March 23, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad' said 4 of 13 promised MiG-29 jets had been sent to Ukraine, and the rest of them would arrive in Ukraine in the near future. A day earlier, Nad' said the US had offered Slovakia 12 Bell AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters to replace the donated jets. On March 27, former Slovak Prime Minister and current SMER Party Leader Robert Fico claimed Prime Minister Eduard Heger's promise to send the jets to Ukraine was unconstitutional and demanded a thorough investigation.

Fico also filed a lawsuit against the government members who approved sending jets for abuse of power, violation of duties in managing foreign property and sabotage.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution but rather escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.

