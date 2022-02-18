Ukraine Always Stands Ready to Negotiate With Russia - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Ukraine is always ready to enter negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters on Thursday.

"We are always ready to negotiate," Kyslytsya said in response to a question whether Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow.

Kyslytsya also said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had asked him to sit down with Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia.

Negotiations between the two diplomats have not taken place yet due to Nebenzia testing positive for the novel coronavirus.