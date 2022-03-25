UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ambassador To Germany Asks To Interrupt Russia-to-EU Energy Supply For 1-2 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Kiev is disappointed that Germany has not made any progress on an energy embargo from Russia and calls for a moratorium of at least a month or two, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said on Friday

"We are grateful that Germany is considering further sanctions against Russia but at the same time the President (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) and the Ukrainian government are disappointed that Germany has not made any progress on the issue of the embargo on energy from Russia - gas, oil and coal," Melnyk told the ZDF broadcaster.

The embargo would be "the most powerful weapon," Melnyk said, adding that many see the failure to carry it out as a betrayal of the Ukrainian people.

He added that a moratorium could be imposed for a least a month or two and anything else "would be a slap in the face to Ukraine."

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday that the republic has reduced its dependence on energy supplies from Russia over the past month.

The share of Russian oil supplies decreased from 35% to 25% and by the summer will be halved, he said. According to the minister, Germany is still not able to immediately impose an embargo on coal, oil and gas from Russia, but the first step towards this task has already been taken. He also thanked German companies that are already involved in implementing the embargo step by step.

Earlier in the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the policy of restraining and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The president also said that the US and the EU have defaulted on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves. Current events underscore the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics, the Russian leader said.

