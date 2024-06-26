Ukraine And Russia Exchange 90 POWs
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Ukraine and Russia have exchanged 90 prisoners of war each in the biggest swap between the two warring sides in almost five months, officials said Tuesday
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Ukraine and Russia have exchanged 90 prisoners of war each in the biggest swap between the two warring sides in almost five months, officials said Tuesday.
Moscow and Kyiv have carried out over 50 prisoner exchanges since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two years ago, despite ongoing hostilities and both sides accusing each other of derailing talks.
The United Arab Emirates mediated the deal announced on Tuesday.
"Today, 90 more of our people have returned home from Russian captivity," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.
"We remember all our people in Russian captivity. We continue to work for the release of each and every one of them," he said.
Russia said that 90 of its servicemen "who were in mortal danger in captivity have been returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime."
The freed servicemen will be airlifted to Moscow "for treatment and rehabilitation," its defence ministry said, confirming it had released 90 Ukrainian soldiers in return
The last swap between the two warring sides was at the end of May, when they exchanged 75 prisoners each, also with the UAE's mediation.
In February, both sides said they swapped 100 prisoners each, their first exchange since Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers.
Recent Stories
DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi approves 2024-25 bud ..
LCCI organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'
Punjab health ministers laud improvements in govt hospitals OPDs
KP government halts forests harvesting operations following HCBA press conferenc ..
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes Olympics Day
Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development
Two held for hatred wall chalking
Nutrition International delegation visits PFA
PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change
Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-30 in Sanghar
More Stories From World
-
Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to address food crisis15 minutes ago
-
Assange's wife says he needs time to 'recuperate' after release1 hour ago
-
ICC convicts Timbuktu police chief of war crimes1 hour ago
-
'You can't kill all of us': Kenya protesters vow to march again2 hours ago
-
AI takes centre stage as Mobile World Congress Shanghai kicks off15 minutes ago
-
China to work with financial institutions to support Sri Lanka in realizing debt sustainability: Mao ..15 minutes ago
-
Four die on Mount Fuji ahead of climbing season: Japan's NHK2 hours ago
-
Citizens getting 14 digital services at 18 Khidmat Centres2 hours ago
-
Türkiye congratulates new NATO chief3 hours ago
-
"Moment We Shared" stays atop Chinese mainland daily box office3 hours ago
-
42nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy opens in Laos3 hours ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange returns home a free man3 hours ago