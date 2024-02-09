Open Menu

Ukraine And Russia Swap 100 POWs Each

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine and Russia swap 100 POWs each

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Ukraine and Russia on Thursday said they swapped 100 prisoners of war each, in the latest exchange between the warring sides since Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Moscow and Kyiv have both vowed to keep exchanging prisoners as Russia's invasion in Ukraine drags on for almost two years.

"Another 100 Ukrainians are at home in Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

"All of them are ours, all of them are back on their native land," Zelensky said.

He posted photographs of men wrapped in Ukrainian flags.

Zelensky said most of the men had defended the port city of Mariupol, which Russia captured after a brutal battle in 2022.

"We are working on each and every one of them and will not stop until we bring them back!" Zelensky said.

The swap, which was earlier announced by Russia, comes amid a major military reshuffle in Kyiv.

"On 8 February, as a result of negotiations, 100 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

It said its men will be brought to Moscow for rehabilitation in military medical centres.

Last month, Russia accused Ukraine of shooting down a military plane carrying 65 of its own soldiers, with Moscow saying they were set to be freed in a prisoner swap but providing little evidence they were on board.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Mariupol February All From

Recent Stories

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

13 minutes ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

13 minutes ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

31 minutes ago
 Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

31 minutes ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

31 minutes ago
 Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

45 minutes ago
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on posi ..

U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings

46 minutes ago
 Golf: Qatar Masters scores

Golf: Qatar Masters scores

45 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects security arrangements at pol ..

Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's dea ..

Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death

1 hour ago
 Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation e ..

Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo

1 hour ago
 Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes ' ..

Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'

1 hour ago

More Stories From World