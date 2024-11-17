Ukraine Announces 'emergency Power Cuts' In Regions Under Russian Aerial Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Ukraine's energy operator DTEK on Sunday announced "emergency power cuts" in the Kyiv region and two others in the east after authorities revealed Russia had launched a "massive" aerial attack on the energy grid.
"Emergency power cuts in Kyiv, in the Kyiv region, in the Donetsk region, in the Dnipropetrovsk region," DTEK wrote on social media platform Telegram.
Earlier, Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Telegram that "a massive attack on our energy system is ongoing" and that Russian forces were "attacking electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine".
AFP journalists heard explosions in the early morning in Kyiv and close to Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.
Russia's relentless aerial bombardment with missiles and drones has destroyed half of Ukraine's energy production capacity, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Kyiv has implored its Western allies for help in rebuilding its energy grid -- a hugely expensive undertaking -- and to supply its forces with more aerial defence weapons.
With the harsh Ukrainian winter fast approaching, the country is already suffering from major energy shortfalls.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
Senegal heads to polls as new leaders eye parliamentary win6 minutes ago
-
Russian exiled opposition to stage major anti-war protest16 minutes ago
-
Trump and team get warm welcome at UFC fight night16 minutes ago
-
Xi tells Biden ready for 'smooth transition' to Trump16 minutes ago
-
Super Typhoon Man-yi fells trees, power lines in the Philippines26 minutes ago
-
'Break taboos': Josep Borrell wraps up time as EU's top diplomat1 hour ago
-
Swiatek leads Poland into maiden BJK Cup semi-final2 hours ago
-
Davis, LeBron power Lakers over Pelicans as Celtics win in OT2 hours ago
-
End of an era as Nadal aims for winning Davis Cup farewell2 hours ago
-
Egypt's middle class cuts costs as IMF-backed reforms take hold2 hours ago
-
Super Typhoon Man-yi fells trees, power lines in the Philippines3 hours ago
-
India's vinyl revival finds its groove3 hours ago