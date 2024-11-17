Open Menu

Ukraine Announces 'emergency Power Cuts' In Regions Under Russian Aerial Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Ukraine announces 'emergency power cuts' in regions under Russian aerial attack

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Ukraine's energy operator DTEK on Sunday announced "emergency power cuts" in the Kyiv region and two others in the east after authorities revealed Russia had launched a "massive" aerial attack on the energy grid.

"Emergency power cuts in Kyiv, in the Kyiv region, in the Donetsk region, in the Dnipropetrovsk region," DTEK wrote on social media platform Telegram.

Earlier, Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Telegram that "a massive attack on our energy system is ongoing" and that Russian forces were "attacking electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine".

AFP journalists heard explosions in the early morning in Kyiv and close to Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

Russia's relentless aerial bombardment with missiles and drones has destroyed half of Ukraine's energy production capacity, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Kyiv has implored its Western allies for help in rebuilding its energy grid -- a hugely expensive undertaking -- and to supply its forces with more aerial defence weapons.

With the harsh Ukrainian winter fast approaching, the country is already suffering from major energy shortfalls.

Related Topics

Attack Electricity Ukraine Russia Social Media German Dnipropetrovsk Donetsk Sunday National University From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

18 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

19 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

19 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

22 hours ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

22 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

23 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

23 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From World