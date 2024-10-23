Ukraine Announces Mandatory Evacuations In Eastern Town
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:11 PM
Ukrainian authorities announced the mandatory evacuation of children and their families from a town in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, where Russian forces have been making advances
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Ukrainian authorities announced the mandatory evacuation of children and their families from a town in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, where Russian forces have been making advances.
The fresh call on civilians to flee the town of Borova, which had an estimated pre-war population of around 5,000 people, points to the deterioration of Ukrainian defences.
"Due to the security situation, the decision to forcibly evacuate children with their families from the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region was approved," authorities in Kyiv said.
Moscow's forces were pushed back in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, several months after their invasion in February 2022 but have recently been making some gains.
"The evacuation to safe regions will take place within 60 days. A reception and assembly centre will be deployed to carry out the evacuation," the statement announcing the evacuations said.
Across the sprawling front in eastern Ukraine, its under-resourced and outgunned troops have been ceding ground to Russian forces, particularly in the industrial Donetsk region.
The governor of the Donetsk region earlier said all children had been removed from the frontline town of Myrnograd and just several dozen remained in the nearby transport hub of Pokrovsk -- the main target of Russian advances.
The Ukrainian Red Cross on Wednesday blamed Russian forces for destroying one of their offices in the town of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.
Authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region, which the Kremlin claimed to have annexed alongside Donetsk and two others, meanwhile said Wednesday that two men aged 40 and 73 had been ADDS Red Cross office destroyed, two killed Kherson region killed in a drone attack.
In the southern Kherson region, a 66-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were killed by Russian shelling of two villages on the banks of the Dnipro River across from Russian-controlled territory, said governor Oleg Prokudin.
bur-jbr-am/cad/giv
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari
Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters
Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series
'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session
Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN
More Stories From World
-
Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters13 minutes ago
-
'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre17 minutes ago
-
Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN11 minutes ago
-
UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly11 minutes ago
-
Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN2 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier's party30 minutes ago
-
US existing home sales slip in September to near 14-year low30 minutes ago
-
US says 'now is the time' to end Gaza war4 minutes ago
-
4 dead, 14 hurt in attack at Turkey defence firm4 minutes ago
-
Bomb scare forces evacuation of major UK airport4 minutes ago
-
Dutch farmers face growing dung heap crisis4 minutes ago
-
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point3 hours ago