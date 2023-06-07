Ukraine Appeals to ICC Over Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - Prosecutor General

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has sent an appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), his aide Maksym Popov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has sent an appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), his aide Maksym Popov said on Wednesday.

"The prosecutor general has applied to the office of the prosecutor of the ICC with the relevant document, in which we have essentially provided the Primary information that we have," Popov said on Ukrainian broadcaster Rada.

Kostin said on social media that he gave Kiev's take on the Kakhovka dam breach during a conversation with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan.

"We will do everything to hold the perpetrators responsible.

We stand ready to continue cooperation with the ICC and provide all relevant evidence," Kostin tweeted.

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Tuesday over the shelling of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson Region. The attack partially collapsed the power plant and released floodwaters that have been washing away the dam, inundating nearby villages and towns and prompting the evacuation of 1,500 people from Russia-controlled territories.

Kostin said he told the ICC prosecutor on Tuesday that Russian troops blew up the dam and shelled settlements that Ukraine was allegedly trying to evacuate. He said attacking civilian infrastructure was a war crime.