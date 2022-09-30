UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Applies For Fast-Track NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Ukraine Applies for Fast-Track NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is applying to join NATO in a fast-track manner, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Ukraine is applying to join NATO in a fast-track manner, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"De facto, we have already completed our path to NATO. De facto, we have already proven interoperability with the Alliance's standards, they are real for Ukraine - real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction.

We trust each other, we help each other and we protect each other. This is what the Alliance is. De facto. Today, Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure consistent with our significance for the protection of our entire community. Under an accelerated procedure," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

