Ukraine Applies to Join Trans-Pacific Partnership - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Ukraine has officially applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Japanese media reported on Friday.

New Zealand, which is currently presiding over the pact, said that it had received a formal request from Ukraine in May, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported. Kiev hopes the move will strengthen its economic ties with the CPTPP member states, the report added.

However, all 11 countries currently comprising the pact must ratify Ukraine's bid, the report said. The discussion of this issue is scheduled to take place at the CPTPP's ministerial meeting in mid-July.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement was originally signed in 2016 between the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. As part of the agreement, it was planned to create a free trade zone in the Asia-Pacific region. However, in January 2017, then US President Donald Trump signed a decree withdrawing the US from the agreement, after which the remaining 11 countries formed the CPTPP, which was formally signed on March 8, 2018 in Chile. The total GDP of the 11 member states is about $11 trillion.