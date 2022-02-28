UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Approaches ICJ Against Russia.

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2022 | 01:57 PM

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has filed the suit before the International Court of Justice to order provisional measures to protect Ukraine

HAGUE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) The highest UN court confirmed that Ukraine filed a suit against Russia, saying Russia’s claim it invaded Ukraine to prevent a genocide is false and asking judges to order “provisional measures” to protect Ukraine, a news agency reported on Monday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had had filed the suit at the International Court of Justice, also known as the world court.

In a statement, the court confirmed it received Ukraine’s complaint. It did not say when the case would be heard.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put the country’s nuclear “deterrence forces” on high alert Sunday and accused the West of taking “unfriendly” steps against his country.

International tensions are already soaring over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Putin’s order will cause further alarm.

Moscow has the world’s second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country’s deterrence forces.

