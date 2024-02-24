Ukraine Army Chief Says 'light' Will Triumph Over 'darkness'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) "Light" will triumph over "darkness", Kyiv's army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Saturday on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Two years ago, Moscow sent troops into Ukraine from several directions in an attack that shocked the world.
"I am convinced that unity is our victory. And it will definitely happen. Because light always conquers darkness!" Syrsky said on social media.
He recalled how few believed Ukraine's smaller army could fend off a Russian advance on Kyiv in the first days of the war in 2022.
"When thousands of columns of Russian invaders moved from all directions into Ukraine, when thousands of missiles and bombs fell on our land, no one in the world believed that we would survive," he said.
"No one believed, but Ukraine did! It believed, accepted the battle and survived," Syrsky said.
He praised Ukraine's fallen soldiers and the liberation of land in the northeast and the south while acknowledging that an "attempted Ukrainian counteroffensive... did not bring the desired result."
The Russian-born commander said that, two years on, Ukraine is still determined to fight for "every metre of our land."
Recent Stories
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
More Stories From World
-
One killed in apartment fire in Singapore27 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka extends demining body's tenure for landmine free nation27 minutes ago
-
Chip giant TSMC shifts away from hotspot Taiwan with Japan plant47 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan President Maduro pleased after meeting Turkish foreign minister1 hour ago
-
Skyrocketing cocoa prices feared to trigger chocolate shortages worldwide1 hour ago
-
Turkish foreign minister meets Venezuelan president in Caracas1 hour ago
-
U.S. private lunar lander alive after historical landing2 hours ago
-
Saudi Pavilion at Expo Doha takes visitors on a journey to explore Saudi Arabia's ancient heritage o ..2 hours ago
-
Fire at residential building kills 15 in China2 hours ago
-
Gold rises as U.S. dollar weakens2 hours ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits northwest China's Xinjiang2 hours ago
-
Hail Lighthouse satellite station celebrates Founding Day2 hours ago