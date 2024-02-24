Open Menu

Ukraine Army Chief Says 'light' Will Triumph Over 'darkness'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Ukraine army chief says 'light' will triumph over 'darkness'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) "Light" will triumph over "darkness", Kyiv's army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Saturday on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Two years ago, Moscow sent troops into Ukraine from several directions in an attack that shocked the world.

"I am convinced that unity is our victory. And it will definitely happen. Because light always conquers darkness!" Syrsky said on social media.

He recalled how few believed Ukraine's smaller army could fend off a Russian advance on Kyiv in the first days of the war in 2022.

"When thousands of columns of Russian invaders moved from all directions into Ukraine, when thousands of missiles and bombs fell on our land, no one in the world believed that we would survive," he said.

"No one believed, but Ukraine did! It believed, accepted the battle and survived," Syrsky said.

He praised Ukraine's fallen soldiers and the liberation of land in the northeast and the south while acknowledging that an "attempted Ukrainian counteroffensive... did not bring the desired result."

The Russian-born commander said that, two years on, Ukraine is still determined to fight for "every metre of our land."

Related Topics

Attack World Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

1 hour ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

6 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

15 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

15 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

15 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

15 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

15 hours ago

More Stories From World