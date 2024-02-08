Ukraine Army Chief Zaluzhny Removed From Post
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Ukraine's top commander Valery Zaluzhny was on Thursday removed from his post, in the biggest shake-up of Kyiv's military leadership since Russia's invasion almost two years ago
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Ukraine's top commander Valery Zaluzhny was on Thursday removed from his post, in the biggest shake-up of Kyiv's military leadership since Russia's invasion almost two years ago.
The popular general had led the Ukrainian army since the start of the war, pushing back a vastly more powerful invading force in the first months of the conflict.
But the failure of a much-vaunted counteroffensive last summer and public disagreement with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky tarnished his reputation in the president's office.
"Today we had a frank discussion about what needs to change in the army. Urgent changes," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.
"I have offered General Zaluzhny to continue to be part of the team of the Ukrainian state. I would be grateful for his consent," Zelensky wrote.
Those comments came as Ukraine's defence minister -- relatively new in his post -- ended days of speculation over Zaluzhny's future by announcing on social media that he was being replaced.
Oleksandr Syrsky, who commanded Ukraine's lightning Autumn 2022 counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, will take Zaluzhny's place, Zelensky said.
After over a year of deadlocked trench warfare, with Russia's army relentlessly pressing against outmanned Ukrainian soldiers across the sprawling front, Kyiv has sought urgent changes.
Zelensky called on his new military leadership to devise a strategy to beat back Russian forces.
"The year 2024 can be successful for Ukraine only if we make effective changes in the basis of our defence, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said.
Recent Stories
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'
ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semifinal against spirited Pakistan
UEFA president Ceferin won't seek re-election in 2027
Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefront nears
Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM
Foolproof security made by police in city
CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding peaceful elections
More Stories From World
-
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo25 minutes ago
-
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'25 minutes ago
-
Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefront nears25 minutes ago
-
Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'1 hour ago
-
Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo violence1 hour ago
-
Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula1 hour ago
-
Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan2 hours ago
-
French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphins2 hours ago
-
World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor3 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot case3 hours ago
-
Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM3 hours ago
-
Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza3 hours ago