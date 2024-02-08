Open Menu

Ukraine Army Chief Zaluzhny Removed From Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine's top commander Valery Zaluzhny was on Thursday removed from his post, in the biggest shake-up of Kyiv's military leadership since Russia's invasion almost two years ago

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Ukraine's top commander Valery Zaluzhny was on Thursday removed from his post, in the biggest shake-up of Kyiv's military leadership since Russia's invasion almost two years ago.

The popular general had led the Ukrainian army since the start of the war, pushing back a vastly more powerful invading force in the first months of the conflict.

But the failure of a much-vaunted counteroffensive last summer and public disagreement with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky tarnished his reputation in the president's office.

"Today we had a frank discussion about what needs to change in the army. Urgent changes," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

"I have offered General Zaluzhny to continue to be part of the team of the Ukrainian state. I would be grateful for his consent," Zelensky wrote.

Those comments came as Ukraine's defence minister -- relatively new in his post -- ended days of speculation over Zaluzhny's future by announcing on social media that he was being replaced.

Oleksandr Syrsky, who commanded Ukraine's lightning Autumn 2022 counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, will take Zaluzhny's place, Zelensky said.

After over a year of deadlocked trench warfare, with Russia's army relentlessly pressing against outmanned Ukrainian soldiers across the sprawling front, Kyiv has sought urgent changes.

Zelensky called on his new military leadership to devise a strategy to beat back Russian forces.

"The year 2024 can be successful for Ukraine only if we make effective changes in the basis of our defence, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army Ukraine Russia Social Media Kharkiv Post From Top

Recent Stories

U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on posi ..

U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings

2 minutes ago
 Golf: Qatar Masters scores

Golf: Qatar Masters scores

1 minute ago
 Commissioner inspects security arrangements at pol ..

Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's dea ..

Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death

26 minutes ago
 Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation e ..

Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo

25 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes ' ..

Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'

25 minutes ago
ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semif ..

ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semifinal against spirited Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 UEFA president Ceferin won't seek re-election in 2 ..

UEFA president Ceferin won't seek re-election in 2027

25 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefr ..

Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefront nears

25 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM

Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM

1 hour ago
 Foolproof security made by police in city

Foolproof security made by police in city

1 hour ago
 CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding p ..

CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding peaceful elections

1 hour ago

More Stories From World