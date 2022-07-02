UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Army Says Lysychansk 'not Encircled'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Ukraine army says Lysychansk 'not encircled'

The Ukrainian army on Saturday rejected claims that Moscow-backed separatists and Russian forces had surrounded the key eastern city of Lysychansk, but said heavy fighting was ongoing on its edges

Kyiv, Ukraine, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian army on Saturday rejected claims that Moscow-backed separatists and Russian forces had surrounded the key eastern city of Lysychansk, but said heavy fighting was ongoing on its edges.

"Fighting rages around Lysychansk. (But) luckily the city has not been encircled and is under control of the Ukrainian army," Ruslan Muzytchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian National Guard, said on Ukrainian television, after a separatist spokesman made the allegations earlier in the day.

Capturing the city would allow the Russians to push deeper into the wider eastern region of the Donbas, which has become the focus of their offensive since failing to capture Kyiv after launching their military operation in Ukraine in late February.

Across the Donets river from Lysychansk, the Russians seized the neighbouring city Severodonetsk last week.

Andrei Marotchko, a spokesman for the separatist forces, earlier told the TASS news agency: "Today the Lugansk popular militia and Russian forces occupied the last strategic heights, which allows us to confirm that Lysychansk is completely encircled."

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Lysychansk February TV From

Recent Stories

Jakobsen wins Tour de France stage 2, Van Aert tak ..

Jakobsen wins Tour de France stage 2, Van Aert takes lead

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

1 minute ago
 Sainz takes first career pole at British Grand Pri ..

Sainz takes first career pole at British Grand Prix

1 minute ago
 About 30 sheep, goats die after allegedly consumin ..

About 30 sheep, goats die after allegedly consuming poisonous water

1 minute ago
 All-round Bumrah stars as Broad concedes costliest ..

All-round Bumrah stars as Broad concedes costliest over in Test history

6 minutes ago
 Momota finds form to set up Axelsen showdown in Ma ..

Momota finds form to set up Axelsen showdown in Malaysia Open

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.