Ukraine Army Says Withdrawing From Eastern Town Of Vugledar

Published October 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Ukraine's army said Wednesday it was withdrawing from the eastern town of Vugledar, facing intense Russian attacks and the risk of being encircled.

The fall of the coal mining town, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Donetsk city, raises questions about the solidity of Ukraine's defensive positions along its southeastern front line.

"The High Command gave permission for a manoeuvre to withdraw units from Vugledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further operations," the Khortytsia group of troops, which operates in the area, said in a Telegram post.

The unit claimed it had inflicted heavy losses on Russian forces but that relentless attacks meant "there was a threat of encirclement."

Russia has been trying to capture the city since the first weeks of its invasion, launched in February 2022.

Around 14,000 people lived there before Russia invaded, making it one of Russia's more significant territorial gains in months of grinding advances across the east.

There have been bouts of particularly bloody fighting for control of the town throughout the two-and-a-half-year war, and it has been largely flattened by Russian shelling.

