Ukraine Asking $50Bln From G7 Countries, IMF - Chief Economic Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Ukraine is asking the Group of Seven (G7) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $50 billion in financial assistance, Oleg Ustenko, the Ukrainian president's economic adviser, said on Sunday.

"The president has asked G7 countries to provide $50 billion in funding for Ukraine.

We are using several parallel routes at the same time," Ustenko said in a televised comment, adding that Kiev is also considering to request a Special Drawing Rights loan from the IMF.

Ukraine is currently losing about $7 billion a month, which adds up to roughly $50 billion over a six-month period, he said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

