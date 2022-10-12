UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Asking Allies For Integrated Air Missile Defense System - Milley

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Ukraine is asking the NATO members and partners to provide Kiev with an integrated air missile defense system, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday

"What Ukraine is asking for and what we think can be provided is an integrated air missile defense system," Milley said after the sixth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting concluded in Brussels.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin added that the allies will provide air defense systems to Ukraine as fast as they can physically get them there.

