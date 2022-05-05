UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Asking US For Anti-Ship Missiles - Congressman

May 05, 2022

Ukraine Asking US for Anti-Ship Missiles - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Ukraine has asked the Biden administration to provide it with anti-ship missiles, more drones and multiple rocket launcher systems, Rep. Jason Crow, who visited Kiev last week as part of a congressional delegation, said.

"They need ground-based anti-ship missiles, the Harpoon or something like it, because one of the biggest challenges they face right now is getting their food exported," Crow told NBC news.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally conveyed this request to the US delegation, who then relayed the wish list to President Joe Biden directly, according to the report. Ukraine needs anti-ship missiles to free up the use of its ports that have been blocked by the Russian navy, the Democratic lawmaker stated.

"They're sitting on 12 million tons of foodstuff, wheat grains, sunflower oil, and this food needs to get out both for the Ukrainian economy but also to prevent famine and starvation in Africa and the middle East, in particular.

If it doesn't get out in the next couple months, it will go bad. We'll see hunger spike throughout the world," Crow added.

US President Joe Biden has recently requested from Congress approximately $33 billion in emergency supplemental funding for Ukraine, including $20 billion for military assistance. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that he expects bipartisan cooperation to pass the legislation quickly.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine and that it is targeting the country's military infrastructure only.

