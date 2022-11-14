Ukraine Asks Australia for Coal, Energy Infrastructure Equipment - Reports

Ukraine has called on Australia to consider the possibility of supplying it with coal, mobile generators and transformers to repair the damage dealt to the country's energy infrastructure during the hostilities with Russia, Australian media reported on Monday

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the request during a conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The "humanitarian situation" in Ukraine became "catastrophic" over the weekend amid numerous missile strikes and the failure of up to 40% of the country's energy system, Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia and New Zealand Vasyl Myroshnychenko told the broadcaster.

"This led to blackouts all over Ukraine and big problems with heating, water supply and waste disposal," Myroshnychenko said.

In August, Australia provided 70,000 tonnes of coal to help Ukraine.

"While Ukrainians are determined to survive this hard winter, and while our troops are making advances on the battlefield, the additional support we request from Australia would have lifesaving impact," Myroshnychenko added.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after an attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge staged by Kiev, according to Moscow. The strikes have led to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.