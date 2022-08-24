UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Asks For Zelenskyy's Participation In UNSC Meeting On Wednesday - UN Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Ukraine requests that Volodymyr Zelenskyy participate in a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, a United Nations source told Sputnik.

"They have asked for participation of President Zelenskyy," the source said.

Wednesday's meeting will follow two consecutive UNSC meetings on Ukraine, which happened on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, a general meeting on international security took place, with many member states speaking about Ukraine. On Tuesday, Russia initiated a meeting on Ukraine with a focus on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The upcoming UNSC meeting was requested by Albania, France, Ireland, Norway, the UK, and the US. It will mark six months since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Many members are also expected to raise the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

