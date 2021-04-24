UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Asks Germany To Donate Old Warships - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 08:07 PM

Ukraine Asks Germany to Donate Old Warships - Reports

Ukraine has asked Germany, though in vain, to give it old corvettes amid a military standoff with Russia, according to sources who spoke with the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Ukraine has asked Germany, though in vain, to give it old corvettes amid a military standoff with Russia, according to sources who spoke with the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily.

The German newspaper said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas balked at the suggestion, while Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was open to the possibility of supplying ships to Ukraine.

A list of weapons that Ukraine requested from Germany reportedly included air and anti-ship defense systems and equipment used for mine clearing.

Despite the top diplomat's reservations, foreign affairs committee chairman Norbert Roettgen told the paper that Germany should not rule out giving Ukraine "purely defensive weapon systems" in the face of Russia's perceived aggression.

Russia has repeatedly rejected claims that it was amassing troops near Ukraine to invade its neighbor. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued that Russia was free to move personnel anywhere within its territory.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Germany From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Shots Fired as Police Respond to Barricaded Gunman ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore's Leader Says Myanmar Junta 'Not Opposed ..

2 minutes ago

Kazakhstan launches first batch of QazVac

39 minutes ago

Islamabad police nabbed 454 drug pushers during 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Former Sri Lankan Minister Arrested Over April 201 ..

2 minutes ago

NCOC mulls over lockdown in high disease prevailin ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.