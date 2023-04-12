Close
Ukraine Asks India To Provide Additional Medical Supplies, Equipment - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has asked India to provide additional medical supplies and equipment, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Dzhaparova visited New Delhi on Monday. She met with the secretary of the foreign ministry's western department, Sanjay Verma, and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

"Besides holding discussion on a wide range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, she handed over a letter from President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, addressed to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi.

Ukrainian request for additional humanitarian supply, including medicines and medical equipments was also shared by her," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that during the talks, Dzhaparova informed about the current situation in Ukraine, and also "proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies."

The sides agreed to conduct the next round of talks between the foreign ministries in Kiev "on a mutually convenient date."

