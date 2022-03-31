Ukraine Asks US for Russian-Made Su-25 Ground Attack Planes - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Ukraine has asked the United States, among other things, to transfer Russian-made Su-25 ground attack aircraft to Kiev as military assistance, CNN reported, citing Ukraine's list of military needs provided to Congress.

Colorado Democrat, Rep. Jason Crow said at a House Armed Services Committee hearing Wednesday that the list submitted to Congress this week reflected the urgent needs of the Ukrainian military and civilian leadership.

The list included combat aircraft, particularly mentioning Russian-made Su-25 ground attack planes, which are similar to A-10 Warthog produced by the United States.

According to the list, the Ukrainian military also needs artillery systems, surface-to-air missile systems, Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-ship missiles and optical surveillance equipment, just as reconnaissance and attack drones.

Earlier, the Pentagon did not support Poland's plans to send several dozen Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to the Ukrainian military.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.