Ukraine Asks US To Expand Training Of Country's Troops By American Instructors

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 07:17 PM

Ukraine Asks US to Expand Training of Country's Troops by American Instructors

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked the United States to expand the training program for the country's armed forces by US instructors, at a Friday briefing with US Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked the United States to expand the training program for the country's armed forces by US instructors, at a Friday briefing with US Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien.

"I would like to mention that we are very much interested in expanding US assistance in training different contingents besides the Javoriv international peacekeeping and security center [in Ukraine's Lviv region] and in other locations as well," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that the eighth rotation of US instructors who train the Ukrainian military in the Lviv region was carried out earlier on Friday.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Washington's commitment to providing material and training support to Ukraine during a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

