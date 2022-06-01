Ukraine Assurances of Not Using HIMARS on Russian Soil Given on Multiple Levels - Pentagon

Assurances by Kiev on not using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) against targets the Russian soil have gone up to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and have been provided by the United States on multiple levels, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said of Wednesday

"The assurances have been given at multiple levels of Ukrainian government. ... But this particular assurance goes all the way to the top of the Ukrainian government, to include President Zelenskyy." Kahl said during a press briefing.