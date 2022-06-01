UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Assurances Of Not Using HIMARS On Russian Soil Given On Multiple Levels - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Ukraine Assurances of Not Using HIMARS on Russian Soil Given on Multiple Levels - Pentagon

Assurances by Kiev on not using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) against targets the Russian soil have gone up to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and have been provided by the United States on multiple levels, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said of Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Assurances by Kiev on not using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) against targets the Russian soil have gone up to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and have been provided by the United States on multiple levels, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said of Wednesday.

"The assurances have been given at multiple levels of Ukrainian government. ... But this particular assurance goes all the way to the top of the Ukrainian government, to include President Zelenskyy." Kahl said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Kiev United States All Government Top

Recent Stories

Ayaz Sadiq hails EU economic support for developme ..

Ayaz Sadiq hails EU economic support for development in country

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Salman Ghani's ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Salman Ghani's residence

10 minutes ago
 US Officials, Yemen Leadership Discuss Extending U ..

US Officials, Yemen Leadership Discuss Extending UN-Backed Truce - State Dept.

10 minutes ago
 Bale writes goodbye letter to Real Madrid: 'This d ..

Bale writes goodbye letter to Real Madrid: 'This dream became a reality'

10 minutes ago
 Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of touri ..

Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of tourist season

13 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan denies polling sta ..

Election Commission of Pakistan denies polling station change allegations

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.