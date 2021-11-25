Ukraine at Risk of Diphtheria Outbreak Due to Vaccination Hesitancy - Health Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Ukraine may face an outbreak of diphtheria due to the unwillingness of adults to get vaccinated, the country's health minister, Viktor Liashko, said on Wednesday.

"When opponents of vaccination mobilized in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, statistics on routine vaccinations also dropped.

For example, according to the Health Ministry, every second adult is not vaccinated against diphtheria and tetanus. In the future, this can lead to an outbreak of diphtheria," Liashko told Ukrainian news portal Babel.

Ukraine has already faced a problem with polio, the minister noted. In October, the country confirmed the first case of paralysis caused by the disease in six years, which was detected in a one and a half year old child, he added.